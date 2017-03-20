Jazz Lunatique: Everything Is Everything

David Kunian is playing music tonight by Public Enemy, Keith Jackson & Jason Arshevitz, the Allman Brother, the Wild Magnolias, Curtis Mayfield, Donny Hathaway, Blue Lu Barker, an unidentified artist, and the 101 Runners with Big Chief Monk Boudreaux.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

EVERYTHING IS EVERYTHING

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 117

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, January 31, 2017 [DKJL-0117]

[01] Opening Theme: Public Enemy: Fight The Power >

[02] David Kunian ID

[03] Keith Jackson & Jason Arshevitz: Rose And Rose

[04] David Kunian Comments

[05] Allman Brothers: Dreams

[06] David Kunian Comments

[07] Wild Magnolias: New Suit

[08] Curtsi Mayfield: Gimme Your Love

[09] Donny Hathaway: Everything Is Everything

[10] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro

[11] Blue Lu Barker: Nix On Those Lushheads

[12] [Unidentified Artist]: Round Midnight

[13] Closing Music: 101 Runners: Old Black Johnny

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.