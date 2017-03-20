Jazz Lunatique: Everything Is Everything

David Kunian is playing a wealth of disparate music tonight by Public Enemy, Spike Jones, Napoleon XIV, Drive By Truckers, The Seratones, The Jayhawks, Al Scorstch, Paul Sanchez, The New Normal, Charles Tyler, Machito & His Afro-Cuban Orchestra, Nels Kline, Bob Dylan, and Fred Hersch & John Herbert.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

UNDER PROTEST

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 116

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, January 31, 2017 [DKJL-0116]

[01] Opening Theme: Public Enemy: Fight The Power >

[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments

[03] Spike Jones: The Fuhrer’s Face

[04] Napoleon XIV: They’re Coming To Take Me Away

[05] David Kunian Comments

[06] Drive By Truckers: Surrender Under Protest

[07] Seratones: Chokin’ On Your Spit

[08] The Jayhawks: Dust of Long Dead Stars

[09] Al Scorstch: Watt One

[10] Paul Sanchez: Jet Black And Jealous

[11] David Kunian Comments

[12] The New Normal: Tuesday Night

[13] Charles Tyler: Challacey’s Out East

[14] David Kunian Comments

[15] Machito & His Afro-Cuban Orchestra: Eh Que Chordar

[16] Nels Kline: Lovers

[17] Bob Dylan: All Or Nothing At All

[18] Fred Hersch & John Herbert: Blackwing Palomino

[19] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.