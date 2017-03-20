Jazz Lunatique: Everything Is Everything

David Kunian is playing a wealth of disparate music tonight by Public Enemy, Spike Jones, Napoleon XIV, Drive By Truckers, The Seratones, The Jayhawks, Al Scorstch, Paul Sanchez, The New Normal, Charles Tyler, Machito & His Afro-Cuban Orchestra, Nels Kline, Bob Dylan, and Fred Hersch & John Herbert.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
UNDER PROTEST
JAZZ LUNATIQUE 116
David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, January 31, 2017 [DKJL-0116]
[01] Opening Theme: Public Enemy: Fight The Power >
[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments
[03] Spike Jones: The Fuhrer’s Face
[04] Napoleon XIV: They’re Coming To Take Me Away
[05] David Kunian Comments
[06] Drive By Truckers: Surrender Under Protest
[07] Seratones: Chokin’ On Your Spit
[08] The Jayhawks: Dust of Long Dead Stars
[09] Al Scorstch: Watt One
[10] Paul Sanchez: Jet Black And Jealous
[11] David Kunian Comments
[12] The New Normal: Tuesday Night
[13] Charles Tyler: Challacey’s Out East
[14] David Kunian Comments
[15] Machito & His Afro-Cuban Orchestra: Eh Que Chordar
[16] Nels Kline: Lovers
[17] Bob Dylan: All Or Nothing At All
[18] Fred Hersch & John Herbert: Blackwing Palomino
[19] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.