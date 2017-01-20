Jazz Lunatique: Fight The Power

David Kunian is greeting the Mardi Gras season and getting his rocks off playing music by Egg Yolk Jubilee, Professor Longhair, Lee Dorsey, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Public Enemy, Amanda Shires, Bottle Rockets, New Orleans Susopects, Darcy Malone & The Tangle, Todd Snider, Drive By Truckers, James Booker, The Meters, and Earl King.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

FIGHT THE POWER

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 112

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, January 10, 2017 [DKJL-0112]

[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >

[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments

[03] Professor Longhair: Go To The Mardi Gras

[04] Lee Dorsey: Yes We Can Can

[05] Red Hot Chili Peppers: Special Secret Song And Sign

[06] Public Enemy: Fight The Power

[07] David Kunian Comments

[08] Amanda Shires: Nursery Rhyme

[09] Bottle Rockets: Ship It Off To Frisco

[10] New Orleans Susopects: Cocaine Jane

[11] Darcy Malone & The Tangle: Still Life

[12] Todd Snider: Hey Pretty Boy

[13] Drive By Truckers: Lookout Mountain

[14] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro

[15] James Booker: Classified

[16] The Meters: They All Axed Fo’ You

[17] Progessor Longhair: Dr. Professor Longhair

[18] Closing Music: Earl King: No City Like New Orleans

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.