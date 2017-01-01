Jazz Lunatique: Fight The Power

David Kunian is lamenting the 2016 presidential election results with a defiant episode featuring Public Enemy, the Art Ensemble of Chicago, Concrete Blonde, Egg Yolk Jubilee, Bob Dylan, Carole King, the Last Poets, Funkadelic, Mose Allison, and Joe Cuba.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

FIGHT THE POWER

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 106

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, November 15, 2016 [DKJL-0106]

[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >

[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments

[03] Public Enemy: Fight The Power

[04] Art Ensemble of Chicago: Zombie

[05] David Kunian Comments

[06] Concrete Blonde: Everybody Knows

[07] Egg Yolk Jubilee: The Freaks Are Taking Over The World

[08] Bob Dylan: The Gates of Eden

[09] Carole King: It’s Too Late

[10] David Kunian Comments

[11] Last Poets: The White Nan’s Got A God Complex

[12] Funkadelic: War Is Not Armageddon

[13] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro

[14] Mose Allison: The Getting Paid Waltz

[15] Closing Music: Joe Cuba: I’ll Never Go Back To Georgia

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.