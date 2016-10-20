Jazz Lunatique: Gonzo

David Kunian is kicking them out in this milestone Episode 100 with music from Egg Yolk Jubilee, The Police, Prince, Nicholas Payton, the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, Domenic Ferrinacci:, Madeline Peyreau, a salute to Nobel Prize for Literature recipient Bob Dylan, and a closing cut from James Booker.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
GONZO
JAZZ LUNATIQUE 100
David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, October 25, 2016 [DKJL-0100]
[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >
[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments
[03] The Police: Driven To Tears
[04] Prince: Working Up A Black Sweat
[05] David Kunian Comments
[06] Nicholas Payton: Zigaboogaloo
[07] Uptown Jazz Orchestra: Java
[08] Domenic Ferrinacci: Doha’s Blues
[09] Madeline Peyreau: Tango Til They’re Sore > David Kunian Comment
[10] Bob Dylan: Desolation Row
[11] David Kunian Comments
[12] Bob Dylan: Sad-Eyed Lady of the Lowlands
[13] Bob Dylan: Tombstone Blues
[14] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro
[15] Closing Music: James Booker; Gonzo
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2016 David Kunian. Used with permission.
