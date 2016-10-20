Jazz Lunatique: Gonzo

David Kunian is kicking them out in this milestone Episode 100 with music from Egg Yolk Jubilee, The Police, Prince, Nicholas Payton, the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, Domenic Ferrinacci:, Madeline Peyreau, a salute to Nobel Prize for Literature recipient Bob Dylan, and a closing cut from James Booker.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

GONZO

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 100

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, October 25, 2016 [DKJL-0100]

[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >

[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments

[03] The Police: Driven To Tears

[04] Prince: Working Up A Black Sweat

[05] David Kunian Comments

[06] Nicholas Payton: Zigaboogaloo

[07] Uptown Jazz Orchestra: Java

[08] Domenic Ferrinacci: Doha’s Blues

[09] Madeline Peyreau: Tango Til They’re Sore > David Kunian Comment

[10] Bob Dylan: Desolation Row

[11] David Kunian Comments

[12] Bob Dylan: Sad-Eyed Lady of the Lowlands

[13] Bob Dylan: Tombstone Blues

[14] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro

[15] Closing Music: James Booker; Gonzo

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2016 David Kunian. Used with permission.