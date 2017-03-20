Jazz Lunatique: Hercules

David Kunian is playing an amazing variety of music this week by Egg Yolk Jubilee, Public Enemy, Aaron Neville, Naughty Professor with Charlie Tuna, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Lake Street Dive, Fits & The Tantrums, Theo Croaker with DeeDee Bridgewater, David Bowie, Donnie McKaslin, Julian Lage, The Bad Plus, The Cookers, and Bill Evans.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

HERCULES

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 114

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, January 24, 2017 [DKJL-0114]

[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >

[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments

[03] Public Enemy: Fight The Power

[04] Aaron Neville: Hercules > Aaron Neville ID

[05] Naughty Professor with Charlie Tuna: Darker Days

[06] David Kunian Comments

[07] St. Paul & The Broken Bones: Flow With It

[08] Lake Street Dive: Call Off Your Dogs

[09] Fits & The Tantrums: Six A.M.

[10] Theo Croaker with DeeDee Bridgewater: Love From The Sun

[11] David Bowie: Lazarus

[12] Donnie McKaslin: Seala Camp 1

[13] Julian Lage: The Harlem Blues

[14] The Bad Plus: Broken Shadows

[15] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro

[16] The Cookers: Beyond Forever

[17] Closing Music: Bill Evans: These Foolish Things

