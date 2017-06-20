Jazz Lunatique: Impeach The President

David Kunian is playing music in Episode 132 by Egg Yolk Jubilee, Public Enemy, The Honeydrippers, the Allman Brothers Band, the Memphis Jug Band, Lydia Mendoza, Joe Falcone & Leo LaBreaux, Amadee Ardoin & Dennis McGhee, Mississippi John Hurt, Ernie K-Doe, Joe Cuba, The Meters, and the Drive-By Truckers.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
IMPEACH THE PRESIDENT
JAZZ LUNATIQUE 132
David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, June 6, 2017 [DKJL-0132]
[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons
[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments
[03] Public Enemy: Fight The Power
[04] Honeydrippers: Impeach The President > David Kunian Comment
[05] Allman Brothers Band: Dreams
[06] David Kunian Comments
[07] Memphis Jug Band: He’s In The Jailhouse Now
[08] Lydia Mendoza: Mal Hombres
[09] Joe Falcone & Leo LaBreaux: Allons Lafayette
[10] Amadee Ardoin & Dennis McGhee: Madame Achen
[11] Mississippi John Hurt: John Henry
[12] David Kunian Comments
[13] Ernie K-Doe: Mother-In-Law
[14] Joe Cuba: El Peteo
[15] The Meters: Trick Bag
[16] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro
[17] Closing Music: Drive-By Truckers: Lookout Mountain
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.