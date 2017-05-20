Jazz Lunatique: Just Like That

David Kunian is playing music this week by Egg Yolk Jubilee, Public Enemy, Hyperfly, Delish, Fela Kuti & Egypt 80 live in Detroit, and Sonic Youth.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
JUST LIKE THAT
JAZZ LUNATIQUE 126
David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, April 11, 2017 [DKJL-0126]
[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >
[02] David Kunian ID >
[03] Public Enemy: Fight The Power
[04] David Kunian Comments & Conversation with Terrabang Parading Krewe
[05] Hyperfly: You Got What I Need
[06] Delish: The Goddess
[07] David Kunian Comments
[08] Fela Kuti & Egypt 80: Just Like That
[09] David Kunian Comments
[10] Sonic Youth: The Diamond Sea
[11] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro >
[12] Closing Music: Sonic Youth: The Diamond Sea
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.