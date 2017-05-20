Jazz Lunatique: Just Like That

David Kunian is playing music this week by Egg Yolk Jubilee, Public Enemy, Hyperfly, Delish, Fela Kuti & Egypt 80 live in Detroit, and Sonic Youth.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

JUST LIKE THAT

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 126

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, April 11, 2017 [DKJL-0126]

[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >

[02] David Kunian ID >

[03] Public Enemy: Fight The Power

[04] David Kunian Comments & Conversation with Terrabang Parading Krewe

[05] Hyperfly: You Got What I Need

[06] Delish: The Goddess

[07] David Kunian Comments

[08] Fela Kuti & Egypt 80: Just Like That

[09] David Kunian Comments

[10] Sonic Youth: The Diamond Sea

[11] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro >

[12] Closing Music: Sonic Youth: The Diamond Sea

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.