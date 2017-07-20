Jazz Lunatique: Madness

David Kunian is playing music this week by Trombone Shorty, Corey Henry, Don Bryant, Valerie June, Debbie Davis & Josh Paxton, William Bell, The Gun Club, Sarah Vaughan, Lucious, Bent Knee, and Jamie O. Brown.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
MADNESS
JAZZ LUNATIQUE 136
David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, July 4, 2017 [DKJL-0136]
[01] Opening Theme: Public Enemy: Fight The Power >
[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments
[03] Trombone Shorty: Laveau Dirge No.1
[04] Trombone Shorty: It Ain’t No Use
[05] Corey Henry: Feeling Treme-zing
[06] David Kunian Comments
[07] Don Bryant: Something About You
[08] Valerie June: Love You Once More
[09] Debbie Davis & Josh Paxton: Love Is A Losing Game
[10] William Bell: All The Things You Can’t Remember
[11] The Gun Club: Sorrow Knows
[12] Sarah Vaughan: My Funny Valentine
[13] David Kunian Comments
[14] Lucious: Madness
[15] Bent Knee: Leak Water
[16] Jamie O. Brown: Happy Serving
[17] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.