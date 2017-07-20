Jazz Lunatique: Madness

David Kunian is playing music this week by Trombone Shorty, Corey Henry, Don Bryant, Valerie June, Debbie Davis & Josh Paxton, William Bell, The Gun Club, Sarah Vaughan, Lucious, Bent Knee, and Jamie O. Brown.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

MADNESS

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 136

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, July 4, 2017 [DKJL-0136]

[01] Opening Theme: Public Enemy: Fight The Power >

[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments

[03] Trombone Shorty: Laveau Dirge No.1

[04] Trombone Shorty: It Ain’t No Use

[05] Corey Henry: Feeling Treme-zing

[06] David Kunian Comments

[07] Don Bryant: Something About You

[08] Valerie June: Love You Once More

[09] Debbie Davis & Josh Paxton: Love Is A Losing Game

[10] William Bell: All The Things You Can’t Remember

[11] The Gun Club: Sorrow Knows

[12] Sarah Vaughan: My Funny Valentine

[13] David Kunian Comments

[14] Lucious: Madness

[15] Bent Knee: Leak Water

[16] Jamie O. Brown: Happy Serving

[17] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.