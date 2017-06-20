Jazz Lunatique: Mortal Passions

David Kunian is playing music this week by Egg Yolk Jubilee, Prince, James Brown, William Bell, Luke Spur Allen, Bob Dylan, the Shotgun Jazz Band, Sonny Clark, Aurora Neeland & The Monocle, Marcello Benetti, Thelonious Monk, Jason Isbell, and Charles Mingus.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

MORTAL PASSIONS

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 131

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, May 23, 2017 [DKJL-0131]

[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >

[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments

[03] Prince: Musicology

[04] James Brown: Cold Sweat

[05] David Kunian Comments

[06] William Bell: The House Always Wins

[07] Luke Spur Allen: Please Don’t > David Kunian Comment

[08] Bob Dylan: Blind Willie McTell

[09] Shotgun Jazz Band: Guilty

[10] Sonny Clark: I’ll Remember April

[11] David Kunian Comments

[12] Aurora Neeland & The Monocle: Mortal Passions

[13] Marcello Benetti: The Food Room

[14] THelonious Monk: Remember

[15] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro

[16] Jason Isbell: The Cumberland Gap

[17} Closing Music: Charles Mingus: Haitian Fight Song

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.