Jazz Lunatique: Mortal Passions

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
MORTAL PASSIONS
JAZZ LUNATIQUE 131
David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, May 23, 2017 [DKJL-0131]
[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >
[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments
[03] Prince: Musicology
[04] James Brown: Cold Sweat
[05] David Kunian Comments
[06] William Bell: The House Always Wins
[07] Luke Spur Allen: Please Don’t > David Kunian Comment
[08] Bob Dylan: Blind Willie McTell
[09] Shotgun Jazz Band: Guilty
[10] Sonny Clark: I’ll Remember April
[11] David Kunian Comments
[12] Aurora Neeland & The Monocle: Mortal Passions
[13] Marcello Benetti: The Food Room
[14] THelonious Monk: Remember
[15] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro
[16] Jason Isbell: The Cumberland Gap
[17} Closing Music: Charles Mingus: Haitian Fight Song
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.