Jazz Lunatique: Nutty

David Kunian is playing music this week by Egg Yolk Jubilee, Beaten Path, The Bingmen, Anders Osborn, Dead Eye Dick, Better Than Ezra, the John Coltrane Quartet, The 7-9ers, Memphis Jug Band, The Fortifiers, Morning 40 Federation, Greg Schatz & The Friggin’ Geniuses, and Thelonious Monk & John Coltrane.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
NUTTY
JAZZ LUNATIQUE 139
David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, July 17, 2017 [DKJL-0139]
[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >
[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments
[03] Beaten Path: Six Miles Long
[04] The Bingmen: Toulouse
[05] Anders Osborn: Burnin’ From The Inside
[06] Dead Eye Dick: New Age Girl
[07] Better Than Ezra: King of New Orleans
[08] David Kunian Comments
[09] John Coltrane Quartet: Bessie’s Blues
[10] The 7-9ers: Wrong Part of Town
[11] Memphis Jug Band: Bring It With You When You Come
[12] The Fortifiers: Everyhing Gonna Be Alright
[13] Morning 40 Federation: McCain
[14] Greg Schatz & The Friggin’ Geniuses: Small Piece of Mind
[15] David Kunian Comments
[16] Thelonious Monk & John Coltrane: Ruby My Dear
[17] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro
[18] Closing Music: Thelonious Monk & John Coltrane: Nutty
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.