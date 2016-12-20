Jazz Lunatique: Ring Dem Bells

David Kunian is paying homage to Nobel Prize for Literature recipient Bob Dylan with selections ranging over the past 50+ years, including several especially energetic live performances of tunes from the Bardic repertoire.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
RING DEM BELLS
JAZZ LUNATIQUE 102
David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, November 1, 2016 [DKJL-0102]
[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >
[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments
[03] Bob Dylan: Early Roman Kings
[04] David Kunian Comments
[05] Bob Dylan: Tangled Up In Blue
[06] Bob Dylan: Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues
[07] Bob Dylan: Beyond Here Lies Nothing
[08] Bob Dylan: High Water For Charley Patton
[09] Bob Dylan: Ring Dem Bells
[10] David Kunian Comments
[11] Bob Dylan: You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere
[12] Bob Dylan: Positively Fourth Street
[13] Bob Dylan: Shelter From The Storm
[14] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro
[15] Bob Dylan: Maggie’s Farm
[16] Closing Music: Visions of Johanna
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2016 David Kunian. Used with permission.