Jazz Lunatique: Ring Dem Bells

David Kunian is paying homage to Nobel Prize for Literature recipient Bob Dylan with selections ranging over the past 50+ years, including several especially energetic live performances of tunes from the Bardic repertoire.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

RING DEM BELLS

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 102

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, November 1, 2016 [DKJL-0102]

[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >

[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments

[03] Bob Dylan: Early Roman Kings

[04] David Kunian Comments

[05] Bob Dylan: Tangled Up In Blue

[06] Bob Dylan: Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues

[07] Bob Dylan: Beyond Here Lies Nothing

[08] Bob Dylan: High Water For Charley Patton

[09] Bob Dylan: Ring Dem Bells

[10] David Kunian Comments

[11] Bob Dylan: You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere

[12] Bob Dylan: Positively Fourth Street

[13] Bob Dylan: Shelter From The Storm

[14] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro

[15] Bob Dylan: Maggie’s Farm

[16] Closing Music: Visions of Johanna

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2016 David Kunian. Used with permission.