Jazz Lunatique: Santa’s Secret

David Kunian is celebrating Xmas in New Orleans on his Jazz Lunatique program at WWOZ-FM on Christmas Day 2003, with music from Michael Ray & The Cosmic Krewe, Frank Zappa, the Ken Vandemark Five, Nina Simone, Sam Rivers, Santa Claus, Spike Jones, Sugar Boy Crawford, Jack Teagarden, Babs Gonzales, Johnny Guaraneri, Kermit Ruffins, The Drifters, and Charlie Parker.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SANTA’S SECRET

JAZZ LUNATIQUE—VINTAGE RADIO VAULTS 85

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, December 25, 2003 [DKVV-0085]

[01] Michael Ray & The Cosmic Krewe: Watusi

[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments

[03] Michael Ray & The Cosmic Krewe: Earth Rite

[04] Frank Zappa: Dirty Love

[05] Frank Zappa: The Poodle Lecture

[06] David Kunian Comments

[07] Ken Vandemark Five: License Complete

[08] Nina Simone: Nobody’s Fault But Mine

[09] Sam Rivers: Beatrice

[10] David Kunian Comments

[11] David Kunian Interview with Santa Claus

[12] Spike Jones: All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth

[13] Sugar Boy Crawford: White Christmas

[14] Jack Teagarden: Christmas Night In Harlem

[15] Babs Gonzales: The Black Before Christmas

[16] Johnny Guaraneri: Santa’s Secret

[17] Kermit Ruffins: What Will Santa Claus Say?

[18] The Drifters: White Christmas

[19] Closing Music: Charlie Parker: White Christmas

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Special thanks to Tom Morgan & the Bartender’s Bop

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2003, 2016 David Kunian. Used with permission.