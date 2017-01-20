Jazz Lunatique: Send In The Vipers

David Kunian is hosting his cannabis correspondent Deep Cough with an in-depth report on the Unity Cup in Amsterdam in November and playing music to suit the occasion, inlcuding some things by Ernie K-Doe as a salute to a series of tape recordings of the Emperor’s WWOZ programs that has ben donated to the Louisiana Jazz Museum and delivered to Jazz Lunatique by Ben Sandmel, as well as cuts by Egg Yolk Jubilee, Fireball, Robert Earl Key, Honey Island Swamp Band, Blitzentraver, Ray Charles, Sly & The Family Stone, James Chance & The Contortions, John Sinclair, and Bob Dylan.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SEND IN THE VIPERS

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 108

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, December 20, 2016 [DKJL-0108]

[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >

[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments re: Deep Cough

[03] Conversation with Ben Sandmel re: Ernie K-Doe Radio Programs

[04] Ernie K-Doe: Here Comes The Girls

[05] Fireball Rocket with Ernie K-Doe: Burn K-Doe Burn

[06] David Kunian Comments

[07] Robert Earl Key: Christmas From The Family

[08] Honey Island Swamp Band: 300 Pounds of Colombian Gold

[09] Blitzentraver: To Be Young Is To Be Sad Is To Be High

[10] David Kunian Comments & Conversation with Deep Cough

[11] Ray Charles: Let’s Go Get Stoned

[12] Sly & The Family Stone: I Wanna Take You Higher

[13] James Chance & The Contortions: Melt Yourself Down

[14] David Kunian Comments & Conversation with Deep Cough

[15] John Sinclair: Send In The Vipers

[16] Closing Music: Bob Dylan: Rainy Day Women No. 12 & 35

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.