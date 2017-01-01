Jazz Lunatique: The Satellites Are Spinning

David Kunian is ending 2016 and beginning 2017 with an hour of brilliant music by Sun Ra & His Arkestra drawn from the band’s voiuminous archive of recordings and masterfully presented by our Jazz Lunatique.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

THE SATELLITES ARE SPINNING

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 105

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, December 27, 2016 [DKJL-0105]

[01] Opening Theme: Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Space Is The Place

[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments

[03] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Along Came Ra > The Living Myth

[04] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Where Is Tomorrow?

[05] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Discipline 27-II

[06] David Kunian Comments

[07] The Qualities: Happy New Year To You

[08] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Watusa

[09] David Kunian Comments over music by Perez Prado

[10] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Solar Differentials

[11] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Piano Interlude

[12] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Dreams Come True

[13] David Kunian Comments over music by Perez Prado

[14] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: A Call For All Demons

[15] Closing Music: Sun Ra & His Arkestra: The Satellites Are Spinning

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.