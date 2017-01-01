Jazz Lunatique: The Harder They Come

David Kunian is offering a post-election mixture of music & word with selections by Joe Cuba, Liberation Muic Orchestra, Allen Ginsberg, Jazz at the Philharmoinic (JATP), Ani DiFranco, The Clash, Jimmy Cliff, Maceo Parker, and a mash-up of James Brown & Kalamu ya Salaam on “Too Funky In Here.”

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

THE HARDER THEY COME

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 107

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, November 15, 2016 [DKJL-0107]

[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >

[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments

[03] Joe Cuba: I’ll Never Go Back To Georgia

[04] Liberation Muic Orchestra: Song For Che

[05] David Kunian Comments

[06] David Kunian Reading “America” over music:: JATP: The Funky Blues

[07] David Kunian Comments

[08] Ani DiFranco: In Or Out > David Kunian Comment

[09] The Clash: Police And Thieves

[10] Jimmy Cliff: The Harder They Come

[11] David Kunian Comments

[12] Maceo Parker: Shake Everything You Got

[13] Closing Music: James Brown/Kalamu ya Salaam: Too Funky In Here

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.