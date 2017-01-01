Jazz Lunatique: The Harder They Come

David Kunian is offering a post-election mixture of music & word with selections by Joe Cuba, Liberation Muic Orchestra, Allen Ginsberg, Jazz at the Philharmoinic (JATP), Ani DiFranco, The Clash, Jimmy Cliff, Maceo Parker, and a mash-up of James Brown & Kalamu ya Salaam on “Too Funky In Here.”
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
THE HARDER THEY COME
JAZZ LUNATIQUE 107
David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, November 15, 2016 [DKJL-0107]
[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >
[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments
[03] Joe Cuba: I’ll Never Go Back To Georgia
[04] Liberation Muic Orchestra: Song For Che
[05] David Kunian Comments
[06] David Kunian Reading “America” over music:: JATP: The Funky Blues
[07] David Kunian Comments
[08] Ani DiFranco: In Or Out > David Kunian Comment
[09] The Clash: Police And Thieves
[10] Jimmy Cliff: The Harder They Come
[11] David Kunian Comments
[12] Maceo Parker: Shake Everything You Got
[13] Closing Music: James Brown/Kalamu ya Salaam: Too Funky In Here
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.