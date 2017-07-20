Jazz Lunatique: The Magic City

David Kunian is observing the Summer Solstice by playing his usual hour of music by Sun Ra & His Arkestra including both classic and obscure selections from the composer’s repertoire.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
THE MAGIC CITY
JAZZ LUNATIQUE 135
David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, June 20, 2017 [DKJL-0135]
[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >
[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments
[03] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Cosmic Chaos
[04] David Kunian Comments
[05] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Spontaneous Simplicity
[06] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: The Satellites Are Spinning
[07] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Advice To Medics
[08] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Discipline 33
[09] David Kunian Comments
[10] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: The Magic City >
[11] David Kunian reading Magic City poem >
[12] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: The Magic City
[13] Closing Music: Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Astro Black
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.