Jazz Lunatique: The Magic City

David Kunian is observing the Summer Solstice by playing his usual hour of music by Sun Ra & His Arkestra including both classic and obscure selections from the composer’s repertoire.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

THE MAGIC CITY

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 135

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, June 20, 2017 [DKJL-0135]

[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >

[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments

[03] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Cosmic Chaos

[04] David Kunian Comments

[05] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Spontaneous Simplicity

[06] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: The Satellites Are Spinning

[07] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Advice To Medics

[08] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Discipline 33

[09] David Kunian Comments

[10] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: The Magic City >

[11] David Kunian reading Magic City poem >

[12] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: The Magic City

[13] Closing Music: Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Astro Black

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.