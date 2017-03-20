Jazz Lunatique: The Place Is Now

David Kunian is unveiling his new Trumpville opening theme song, “Fight The Power” by Public Enemy, and playing music tonight by Warren Wolf, Brian Seeger & The Organic Trio, Luciana Souza, Naked On The Floor, David Murray-Geri Allen-Terri Lynn Carrington, Larry Young, Lee Dorsey, and James Booker.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

THE PLACE IS NOW

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 115

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, January 24, 2017 [DKJL-0115]

[01] Opening Theme: Public Enemy: Fight The Power >

[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments

[03] Warren Wolf: Soul Sister

[04] Brian Seeger & The Organic Trio: The Place Is Now

[05] Luciana Souza: Split

[06] David Kunian Comments

[07] Naked On The Floor: Reward For Big Man Morricone

[08] David Murray-Geri Allen-Terri Lynn Carrington: Geri Rigged

[09] Larry Young: Black Nile

[10] Lee Dorsey: Sneakin’ Sally Through The Alley

[11] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro

[12] Closing Music: James Booker: Gonzo

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.