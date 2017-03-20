Jazz Lunatique: The Place Is Now

David Kunian is unveiling his new Trumpville opening theme song, “Fight The Power” by Public Enemy, and playing music tonight by Warren Wolf, Brian Seeger & The Organic Trio, Luciana Souza, Naked On The Floor, David Murray-Geri Allen-Terri Lynn Carrington, Larry Young, Lee Dorsey, and James Booker.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
THE PLACE IS NOW
JAZZ LUNATIQUE 115
David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, January 24, 2017 [DKJL-0115]
[01] Opening Theme: Public Enemy: Fight The Power >
[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments
[03] Warren Wolf: Soul Sister
[04] Brian Seeger & The Organic Trio: The Place Is Now
[05] Luciana Souza: Split
[06] David Kunian Comments
[07] Naked On The Floor: Reward For Big Man Morricone
[08] David Murray-Geri Allen-Terri Lynn Carrington: Geri Rigged
[09] Larry Young: Black Nile
[10] Lee Dorsey: Sneakin’ Sally Through The Alley
[11] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro
[12] Closing Music: James Booker: Gonzo
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.