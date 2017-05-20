Jazz Lunatique: Walking In Space

David Kunian is playing music this week by Public Enemy, Machito, Carlos Hernandez, Prince, Thelonious Monk, Chunie Sutton, Franklin Kiermeyer, Hair Soundtrack, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Lake Street Drive, The Young Philadelphians, Walter “Wolfman” Washington & The Roadmasters, Huey “Piano” Smith & The Clowns, and James Booker.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

WALKING IN SPACE

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 125

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, April 4, 2017 [DKJL-0125]

[01] Opening Theme: Public Enemy: Fight The Power >

[02] David Kunian ID >

[03] Machito: Mucho Mambo

[04] Carlos Hernandez: Brook Avenue

[05] David Kunian Comments

[06] Prince: Strange Relationship

[07] Thelonious Monk: Mysterioso

[08] David Kunian Comments

[09] Tierney Sutton: Shadows In The Rain

[10] Franklin Kiermeyer: Greetings From Pharaoh

[11] Hair Soundtrack with Idrees Muhammad: Walking In Space

[12] St. Paul & The Broken Bones: Flow With it

[13] Lake Street Drive: Can’t Stop

[14] The Young Philadelphians: The Hustle

[15] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro

[16] Walter “Wolfman” Washington & The Roadmasters: Drown

[17] Huey “Piano” Smith & The Clowns: We Like Mambo

[18] Closing Music: James Booker: Gonzo

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.