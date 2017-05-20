Jazz Lunatique: Walking In Space

David Kunian is playing music this week by Public Enemy, Machito, Carlos Hernandez, Prince, Thelonious Monk, Chunie Sutton, Franklin Kiermeyer, Hair Soundtrack, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Lake Street Drive, The Young Philadelphians, Walter “Wolfman” Washington & The Roadmasters, Huey “Piano” Smith & The Clowns, and James Booker.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
WALKING IN SPACE
JAZZ LUNATIQUE 125
David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, April 4, 2017 [DKJL-0125]
[01] Opening Theme: Public Enemy: Fight The Power >
[02] David Kunian ID >
[03] Machito: Mucho Mambo
[04] Carlos Hernandez: Brook Avenue
[05] David Kunian Comments
[06] Prince: Strange Relationship
[07] Thelonious Monk: Mysterioso
[08] David Kunian Comments
[09] Tierney Sutton: Shadows In The Rain
[10] Franklin Kiermeyer: Greetings From Pharaoh
[11] Hair Soundtrack with Idrees Muhammad: Walking In Space
[12] St. Paul & The Broken Bones: Flow With it
[13] Lake Street Drive: Can’t Stop
[14] The Young Philadelphians: The Hustle
[15] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro
[16] Walter “Wolfman” Washington & The Roadmasters: Drown
[17] Huey “Piano” Smith & The Clowns: We Like Mambo
[18] Closing Music: James Booker: Gonzo
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.