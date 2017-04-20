Jazz Lunatique: Walking Through Mirrors

David Kunian is playing some pretty far out music this week by Egg Yolk Jubilee, The Chicago-London Underground, the Rova Orchestrova, Wadada Leo Smith & His Golden Quintet, and Albert Ayler.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
WALKING THROUGH MIRRORS
JAZZ LUNATIQUE 122
David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, March 7, 2017 [DKJL-0122]
[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >
[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments
[03] The Chicago-London Underground: A Night Walking Through Mirrors
[04] David Kunian Comments
[05] Rova Orchestrova: The Double Negative
[06] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro
[07] Wadada Leo Smith & His Golden Quintet: New Orleans The National Cultural Park USA 1718
[08] Closing Music: Albert Ayler: Spiritual Rebirth
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.
Next time you do to Amsterdarn, go to Rotterdarn too & look up my FB friend Simone Bottasso. He is Italian & needs practice with his English. He is also a gifted musician, accordionist with high interest in electronica & avant garde music in general. I have been following his progress from afar for about six years.