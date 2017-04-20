Jazz Lunatique: Walking Through Mirrors

David Kunian is playing some pretty far out music this week by Egg Yolk Jubilee, The Chicago-London Underground, the Rova Orchestrova, Wadada Leo Smith & His Golden Quintet, and Albert Ayler.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

WALKING THROUGH MIRRORS

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 122

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, March 7, 2017 [DKJL-0122]

[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >

[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments

[03] The Chicago-London Underground: A Night Walking Through Mirrors

[04] David Kunian Comments

[05] Rova Orchestrova: The Double Negative

[06] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro

[07] Wadada Leo Smith & His Golden Quintet: New Orleans The National Cultural Park USA 1718

[08] Closing Music: Albert Ayler: Spiritual Rebirth

