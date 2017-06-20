Jazz Lunatique: Water Has No Enemy

Posted in: David Kunian, Jazz Lunatique, Radio Free Amsterdam
Jazz Lunatique: Water Has No Enemy

David Kunian is playing music by Egg Yolk Jubilee, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, the Revolutionary Snake Ensemble, the Panorama Jazz Band, Brown Sabbath, Lou Donaldson, Sun Ra & His Arkestra, MIA, Steve Lehman, Fabrizio Casall, and Fela Anikelapo Kuti.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
WATER HAS NO ENEMY
JAZZ LUNATIQUE 130
David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, May 23, 2017 [DKJL-0130]

[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >
[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments
[03] Preservation Hall Jazz Band: Santiago
[04] Revolutionary Snake Ensemble: I Want That Sound
[05] Panorama Jazz Band: Purim In The French Quarter
[06] Brown Sabbath: Supernaught
[07] Lou Donaldson: Hamp’s Hump
[08] David Kunian Comments
[09] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Along Came Ra > The Living Myth > Quintron ID
[10] MIA: Bird Flu
[11] Steve Lehman: Celebion
[12] Fabrizio Casall: Farka
[13] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro
[14] Closing Music: Fela: Water Has No Enemy

A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.

Jazz Lunatique: Water Has No Enemy [ 59:15 ] Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

Listening to Radio Free Amsterdam!