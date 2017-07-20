Jazz Lunatique: Whipping Post

David Kunian is playing music this week by Egg Yolk Jubilee, Soundgarden, Prince, The Seratones, Sunbolt, King James & The Special Men, Eric Clapton & Wynton Marsalis, The Allman Brothers, and Howlin’ Wolf.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
WHIPPING POST
JAZZ LUNATIQUE 133
David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, June 6, 2017 [DKJL-0133]
[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >
[02] David Kunian ID
[03] Soundgarden: My Wave
[04] Prince: Sign O’ The Times
[05] The Seratones: Kingdom Come
[06] Sunbolt: Sinking Down
[07] David Kunian Comments
[08] King James & The Special Men: The End Is Near
[09] Eric Clapton & Wynton Marsalis: Forty Four
[10] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro
[11] The Allman Brothers: Whipping Post
[12] Closing Music: Howlin’ Wolf: Killing Floor
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.