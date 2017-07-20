Jazz Lunatique: Whipping Post

David Kunian is playing music this week by Egg Yolk Jubilee, Soundgarden, Prince, The Seratones, Sunbolt, King James & The Special Men, Eric Clapton & Wynton Marsalis, The Allman Brothers, and Howlin’ Wolf.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

WHIPPING POST

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 133

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, June 6, 2017 [DKJL-0133]

[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >

[02] David Kunian ID

[03] Soundgarden: My Wave

[04] Prince: Sign O’ The Times

[05] The Seratones: Kingdom Come

[06] Sunbolt: Sinking Down

[07] David Kunian Comments

[08] King James & The Special Men: The End Is Near

[09] Eric Clapton & Wynton Marsalis: Forty Four

[10] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro

[11] The Allman Brothers: Whipping Post

[12] Closing Music: Howlin’ Wolf: Killing Floor

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.