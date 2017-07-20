Jazz Lunatique: Zip City

David Kunian is playing music in Episode 137 by Egg Yolk Jubilee, the Drive By Truckers, Jason Isbell, the North Missisippi All Stars, Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires, The Replacements, Thelonious Monk, Henry Threadgill Ensemble, Noah Preminger Quartet, Hudson, and Lou Reed.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

ZIP CITY

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 137

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, July 4, 2017 [DKJL-0137]

[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >

[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments

[03] Drive By Truckers: Zip City

[04] Jason Isbell: Molotov

[05] North Missisippi All Stars: Long Haired Doney

[06] Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires: Underneath The Sheets of White Noise

[07] The Replacements: My Favorite Thing

[08] David Kunian Comments

[09] Thelonious Monk: Well You Needn’t

[10] Henry Threadgill Ensemble: Old Locks, Part 4

[11] David Kunian Comments

[12] Noah Preminger Quartet: We Have A Dream

[13] Hudson: A Hard Rain’s Gonna Fall

[14] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro

[15] Closing Theme: Lou Reed: Goodnight Ladies

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.