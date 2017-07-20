Jazz Lunatique: Zip City

David Kunian is playing music in Episode 137 by Egg Yolk Jubilee, the Drive By Truckers, Jason Isbell, the North Missisippi All Stars, Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires, The Replacements, Thelonious Monk, Henry Threadgill Ensemble, Noah Preminger Quartet, Hudson, and Lou Reed.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
ZIP CITY
JAZZ LUNATIQUE 137
David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, July 4, 2017 [DKJL-0137]
[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >
[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments
[03] Drive By Truckers: Zip City
[04] Jason Isbell: Molotov
[05] North Missisippi All Stars: Long Haired Doney
[06] Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires: Underneath The Sheets of White Noise
[07] The Replacements: My Favorite Thing
[08] David Kunian Comments
[09] Thelonious Monk: Well You Needn’t
[10] Henry Threadgill Ensemble: Old Locks, Part 4
[11] David Kunian Comments
[12] Noah Preminger Quartet: We Have A Dream
[13] Hudson: A Hard Rain’s Gonna Fall
[14] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro
[15] Closing Theme: Lou Reed: Goodnight Ladies
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.