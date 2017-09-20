John Sinclair Radio Show 721: Chasin’ The Bird

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
CHASIN’ THE BIRD
JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 721
Johanna Studio, Amsterdam Noord, August 30, 2017 [20-1735]
[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology
[02] John Sinclair ID, Intro & Opening Comments
[03] Jay McShann: Jumpin’ The Blues (Decca)
[04] Charlie Parker: Now’s the Time (Savoy 573)
[05] Charlie Parker: Billie’s Bounce (Savoy 573)
[06] Charlie Parker: Ko-Ko (Savoy 597)
[07] Charlie Parker: Donna Lee (Savoy 652)
[09] Charlie Parker: Buzzy (Savoy 652)
[10] John Sinclair Comments
[11] Charlie Parker: Ornithology (Dial 1002)
[12] Charlie Parker: A Night in Tunisia (Dial 1002)
[13] Charlie Parker: Yardbird Suite (Dial 1003)
[14] Charlie Parker: Anthropology (Dial)
[15] Charlie Parker: Scrapple from the Apple (Dial 1021)
[16] Charlie Parker: Klactoveedsedstene (Dial 1040)
[17] John Sinclair Comments
[18] Charlie Parker: Parker’s Mood (Savoy 936)
[19] Charlie Parker: Barbados (Savoy 936)
[20] Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo (Savoy 961)
[21] Charlie Parker: Bluebird (Savoy 961)
[22] Charlie Parker: Half Nelson (Savoy)
[23] Charlie Parker: Merry-Go-Round (Savoy)
[24] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro
[25] Closing Music: Charlie Parker: Chasin’ the Bird (Savoy 977)
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced, recorded & assembled by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
Special thanks to Steve The Fly, Christian Greer, Tariq Khan & Johanna
© 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation