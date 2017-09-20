John Sinclair Radio Show 721: Chasin’ The Bird

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

CHASIN’ THE BIRD

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 721

Johanna Studio, Amsterdam Noord, August 30, 2017 [20-1735]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair ID, Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Jay McShann: Jumpin’ The Blues (Decca)

[04] Charlie Parker: Now’s the Time (Savoy 573)

[05] Charlie Parker: Billie’s Bounce (Savoy 573)

[06] Charlie Parker: Ko-Ko (Savoy 597)

[07] Charlie Parker: Donna Lee (Savoy 652)

[09] Charlie Parker: Buzzy (Savoy 652)

[10] John Sinclair Comments

[11] Charlie Parker: Ornithology (Dial 1002)

[12] Charlie Parker: A Night in Tunisia (Dial 1002)

[13] Charlie Parker: Yardbird Suite (Dial 1003)

[14] Charlie Parker: Anthropology (Dial)

[15] Charlie Parker: Scrapple from the Apple (Dial 1021)

[16] Charlie Parker: Klactoveedsedstene (Dial 1040)

[17] John Sinclair Comments

[18] Charlie Parker: Parker’s Mood (Savoy 936)

[19] Charlie Parker: Barbados (Savoy 936)

[20] Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo (Savoy 961)

[21] Charlie Parker: Bluebird (Savoy 961)

[22] Charlie Parker: Half Nelson (Savoy)

[23] Charlie Parker: Merry-Go-Round (Savoy)

[24] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[25] Closing Music: Charlie Parker: Chasin’ the Bird (Savoy 977)

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

Special thanks to Steve The Fly, Christian Greer, Tariq Khan & Johanna

© 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation