John Sinclair Radio Show 722: All Around The World

Episode 722 is coming from my friend Johanna’s studio in Amsterdam Noord where I’m being hosted this week while I’m recovering from a freak accident after being knocked down by a bicycle while walking down the street by the Spui and hitting the bricks with my head. I’m better today after spending 24 hours in the hospital and now playing some classic blues and R&B music I found in my archives, including cuts from collections called I Smell A Rat: Early Black Rock, The Blues Guitar Box (Disc 1), Atlantic Rhythm & Blues 1947-1974 (Disc 1), Dance The Rock & Roll, Louisiana Swamp Blues, plus cuts from Walter “Wolfman” Washington & the Roadmasters and the Lyman Woodard Organization.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

ALL AROUND THE WORLD

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 722

Johanna Studio, Amsterdam Noord, August 29, 2017 [20-1737]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] Little Willie John: All Around The World

[03] The 5 Royales: Think

[04] The Coasters: Three Cool Cats

[05] Junior Wells: Little By Little

[06] Lowell Fulson: Reconsider Baby

[07] Walter “Wolfman” Washington: Can’t Stop Loving You

[08] Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: Gate Walks To Board

[09] Ruth Brown: Teardrops From My Eyes

[10] The Clovers: Don’t You Know I Love You

[11] Harry Van Walls: Tee-Nah-Nah

[12] Arnett Cobb: Flying Home Mambo

[13] Willis Jackson: Gator’s Groove

[14] Guitar Slim: New Arrival

[15] Clarence ‘Bon Ton’ Garlow: Flip Flop

[16] Clifton Chenier: Louisiana Stomp

[17] Boo Breeding: Country Woman

[18] Boo Zoo Chavis: Boo Zoo Stomp

[19] Lyman Woodard Organization: Kimba

[20] Closing Theme: Charlie Parker: They Can’t Take That Away From Me

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

Special thanks to Steve The Fly & Christian Greer

© 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation