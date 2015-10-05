John Sinclair Radio Show 723: The Blues Is Now

Episode 723 is coming from the Earthwork Harvest Gathering on the farm outside of Lake City, Michigan, where I’m playing tonight on the stage in the barn with the great Billy Davis on guitar, Peter “Madcat” Ruth on harmonica, Drew Howard on guitar and a host of bluesmen playing selections from my blues album called Fattening Frgs For Snakes, but here on the radio show I’ll; be playing several cuts by Billy Davis on No Cover Records, plus more classic blues and R&B music I found in my archives, rough mixes of numbers from my pal Bob Baldori’s forthcoming boogie woogiie piano album with fellow pianist Arthur Magliazza, and ending with a poem of mine adapted from an interview with Howlin’ Wolf conducted by Michael Erlewine in 1969 and here featuring Harmonic Shah on the Mississippi saxophone.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

THE BLUES IS NOW

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 723

Earthwork Harvest Gathweering, Lake City MI, September 16, 2017 [20-1738]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] Billy Davis Rhythm Machine: Coming to Your House

[03] Billy Davis Rhythm Machine: Katrina

[04] Billy Davis Rhythm Machine: Going Back To The Crossroadsq

[05] Billy Davis Rhythm Machine: Lovemaker

[06] Bob Baldori & Arthur Magliazza: Shake That Boogie

[07] Bob Baldori & Arthur Magliazza: Yancy Stomp

[08] Bob Baldori & Arthur Magliazza: Sing Sing Sing

[09] Bobby Murray: The Blues Is Now

[10] Son Seals: Telephone Angel

[11] Ruth Brown: 5-10-15 Hours

[12] Charlie Parker & Earl Coleman: This Is Always

[13] John Sinclair: Just One Big Heart

[14] Closing Theme: Charlie Parker: They Can’t Take That Away From Me

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

Special thanks to Imani, Beyonce & Sunny Sinclair, Gary Kowal, Michael Erlewine, Laura Grimshaw, Billy Davis, Madcat Ruth, & Drew Howard

© 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation