John Sinclair Radio Show 724: Giant Steps

Episode 724 is coming from Radio Free Amsterdam headquarters in Detroit’s Cass Corridor, celebrating the birthday of John Coltrane, born in Hamlet, North Carolina on September 23, 1926, by playing music from some of his early recordings for Prestige and Atlantic Records before his Atlantic album My Favorite Things crossed him over to a wider audience upon its release in 1961—music from his 1954 album Mating Call with Tadd Dameron, his first Prestige album called Coltrane from 1957, a later Prestige collection titled Lush Life, and the Atlantic albums Giant Steps (1959), Coltrane Jazz (1960), and Coltrane’s Sound (1961).

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

GIANT STEPS

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 724

Cass Corridor, Detroit, September 18, 2017 [20-1739]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] Tadd Dameron & John Coltrane: On A Misty Night

[03] John Coltrane: Violets for Your Furs

[04] John Coltrane: I Hear a Rhapsody

[05] John Coltrane & Milt Jackson: Bags & Trane

[06] John Coltrane Quartet: Giant Steps

[07] John Coltrane Quartet: Cousin Mary

[08] John Coltrane Quartet: My Shining Hour

[09] John Coltrane Quartet: Like Sonny

[10] John Coltrane Quartet: The Night Has a Thousand Eyes

[11] Closing Theme: Charlie Parker: They Can’t Take That Away From Me

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

Special thanks to Imani, Beyonce & Sunny Sinclair

© 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation