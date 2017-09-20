John Sinclair Radio Show 725: Yes Indeed

Episode 725 is coming once again from Radio Free Amsterdam headquarters in Detroit’s Cass Corridor, right up over the Carl Lundgren Art Studio, where we celebrated the September 23 birthday of John Coltrane last week. Today it’s my own 76th birthday and I’m celebrating by presenting an hour of the classical music recorded for Atlantic Records between 1952 and 1959 by the great Ray Charles, Genius of the Blues and also born on September 23. Yes Indeed!

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

YES INDEED

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 725

Cass Corridor, Detroit, September 29, 2017 [20-1740]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] Ray Charles: Roll With My Baby

[03] Ray Charles: The Sun’s Gonna Shine Again

[04] Ray Charles: Jumpin’ in the Morning

[05] Ray Charles: The Midnight Hour

[06] Ray Charles: It Should Have Been Me

[07] Ray Charles: Come Back Baby

[08] Ray Charles: A Fool For You

[09] Ray Charles: This Little Girl of Mine

[10] Ray Charles: Mary Ann

[11] Ray Charles: Hallelujah I Love Her So

[12] Ray Charles: What Would I Do Without You

[13] Ray Charles: Lonely Avenue

[14] Ray Charles: Ain’t That Love

[15] Ray Charles: Get On the Right Track

[16] Ray Charles: Heartbreaker

[17] Ray Charles: Mess Around

[18] Ray Charles: Don’t You Know

[19] Ray Charles: Blackjack

[20] Ray Charles: What Kind of Man Are You

[21] Ray Charles: Yes Indeed

[22] Closing Theme: Charlie Parker: They Can’t Take That Away From Me

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

Special thanks to Beyonce & Sunny Sinclair

© 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation