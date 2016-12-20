John Sinclair Radio Show: Boogie Chillen

Episode 684 is offered in commemoration of my prison out-date on December 13, 1971, a holy day of obligation in my faith and a date that I celebrate diligently every year. This year I’m following a very pleasant dinner with Sidney Daniels and Steve the Fly at the Moti Mahal restaurant on the Kolk in Amsterdam with this program of music taken mostly from Robert Jr. Whitall’s Big City Blues Magazine CD Sampler #20: Boogie Chillen, with specal thanks fto Robert for organizing and producing my birthday party in October and securing the future of my foundation, Stichting john Sinclair, here in Amsterdam. Thanks, Bob! Of course there’s some good music on this album or I wouldn’t be playing it—tunes from Sugar Blue, Kool-Aide & the Exact Change Band, Jonny T Bird, Tweed Funk, Gaye Adegbalola, Markey Blue, Lisa Mann, Sammy Blue, Ted Hefko & The Thousandaires, and Chaz Depaolo, with closing cuts with the Blues Scholars from my birthday party and Etta James live at the Chicago Blues Festival.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BOOGIE CHILLEN

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 684

Tariq Khan Studios, Amsterdam, December 12, 2016 [20-0651]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair Intro Comments & ID

[03] Sugar Blue: Time

[04] Kool-Aide & the Exact Change Band: If I Can’t Help You

[05] Jonny T Bird: We Got It

[06] Tweed Funk: Sweet Music

[07] Gaye Adegbalola: Is It Still Good To Ya

[08] John Sinclair Comments

[09] Markey Blue: The Blues Are Knockin’

[10] Lisa Mann: Hard Times Bad Decisions

[11] Sammy Blue: Day Job

[12] Ted Hefko & The Thousandaires: Sweat Upon My Brow

[13] John Sinclair Comments

[14] John Sinclair & His Blues Scholars: The Screamers

[15] Etta James: Comments > Something’s Got A Hold On Me

[16] Billy Stewart: Strange Feeling

[17] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[18] Chaz Depaolo: Resolution Blues

[19] Closing Theme: Charlie Parker; They Can’t Take That Away From Me

