John Sinclair Radio Show: Cheeba

Episode 702 is coming from the dressing rom at the Crofoot Ballroom in Pontiac, Michigan, where my pal Rodriguez asked me to perform with him tonight and I’m sitting with my old friend Blair Newman, the proprietor, getting ready to play some music from my friend Corky Siegel’s new harmonica-and-string-quartet album called Different Voices, a tune from the new Rolling Stones album Blue and Lonesome, followed by Muddy Waters from his Hard Again album with Johnny Winter and some live music by the Detroit Contemporary 4 at Lower Deroy Auditorium at WSU in the fall of 1965 from the days of the Detroit Artists Workshop and another live cut from the Lyman Woodard Organization recorded at the Ann Arbor Blues & Jazz Festival in Exile in September 1974, and finally a prayer to end the Detroi Tigers’ current 4-game losing streak in the form of my baseball medley from Mobile Homeland on Funky D Records & Jett Plastic Recordings that’s been picked as one of 50 must-have vinyl albums for Record Shop Day 2017—that’s today! Thanks for listening, everybody!

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

CHEEBA

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 702

Crofoot Ballroom, Pontiac, April 22, 2017 [20-0717]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair ID, Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Corky Siegel: Italian Shuffle > Flip, Flop & Fly

[04] Rolling Stones: Just Like I Treat You

[05] Muddy Waters: Bus Driver

[06] John Sinclair Comments

[07] Lyman Woodard Organization: Cheeba

[08] Detroit Contemporary 4:The Twins with Intro

[09] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[10] John Sinclair: Let’s Call This > Rhythm Inning

[11] Closing Theme: Charlie Parker: They Can’t Take That Away From Me

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Imani, Peter Dennett, Funky D Records and Jett Plastic Recordings

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation