John Sinclair Radio Show: Concert Of Colors

Episode 714 is coming again this week from Radio Free Amsterdam headquarters in Detroit on the weekend of the Concert of Colors with the annual Don Was Detroit All Star Revue centered this year on the 50th anniversary commemoration of the Detroit Rebellion of 1967, and a triumvirate of Don Was, deejay Ann DeLisi, and concert producer Ismael Ahmad selected a powerful musical program including songs by the Isley Brothers, The Chi-Lites, Sly & The Family Stone, The Staple Singers, Eddie Harris & Les McCann, and the MC-5 that’ll be performed at the Concert of Colors tomorrow by Melvin Davis & Dennis Coffey, Tino Gross & Harmnica Shah, Carolyn Crawford and host of Detroit artists onstage at Orchestra Hall. I’ve added cuts by Was (Not Was), Junior Walker & the All Stars, The Temptations, Edwin Starr, Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder to fill out our hour on Radio Free Amsterdam.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

CONCERT OF COLORS

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 714

Cass Corridor, Detroit, July 14, 2017 [20-1729]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair ID, Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Isley Brothers: Fight The Power

[04] The Chi-Lites: Give More Power To The People

[05] Sly & The Family Stone: Stand!

[06] The Staple Singers: Respect Yourself

[07] John Sinclair Comments

[08] Eddie Harris & Les McCann: Compared To What

[09] Sly & The Family Stone: Everyday People

[10] MC-5: Motor City Is Burning

[11] Was (Not Was): 11 Mph (Abe Zapp Ruder Version)

[12] John Sinclair Comments

[13] Junior Walker & the All Stars: Right On Brothers and Sisters

[14] The Temptations: War

[15] Edwin Starr: Stop the War Now

[16] Marvin Gaye: What’s Happening Brother (Detroit Mix)

[17] Stevie Wonder: Living For The City

[18] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[19] Closing Theme: Charlie Parker: They Can’t Take That Away From Me

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Sunny Sinclair, Don Was, Ismael Ahmad and Jeff Grand.

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation