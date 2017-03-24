John Sinclair Radio Show: Down The Road

Episode 698 is coming once again from my new headquarters above the Carl Lundgren Art Studios in the Cass Corridor of Detroit, thanks again to Joel Landy, and this week I’m examining the new collection of blues recordings assembled by Dave Fields, Robert Jr Whitall & Sugar Mae for Big City Rhythm & Blues magazine as Volume 21 in its semi-annual series of CD releases. This time I’m going to let Robert Jr & Sugar Mae start off the proceedings, followed by selections from Billy Price, Dave Fields, Biscuit Miller, Joanna Connor, the Grammy-winning Bobby Rush, Eddie Taylor Jr, The Jimmys, Sari Schorr, Ray Fuller & the Blues Rockers, Liz Mandewville, Billy Pierce, R.J. Howson, and Liz Pennock & Dr. Blues. The CD comes with a subscription to the magazine.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

DOWN THE ROAD

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 698

Cass Corridor, Detroit, March 24, 2017 [20-0713]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair ID, Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Robert Jr & Sugar Mae: Intro

[04] Billy Price: Let’s Go For A Ride

[05] Dave Fields: Going Down

[06] Biscuit Miller: She Likes To Boogie

[07] Joanna Connor: It’s A Woman’s Way

[08] John Sinclair Comments

[09] Bobby Rush: Porcupine Meat

[10] Eddie Taylor Jr: Low Down Dirty Shame

[11] The Jimmys: I Wonder

[12] Sari Schorr: Ain’t Got No Money

[13] John Sinclair Comments

[14] Ray Fuller & the Blues Rockers: Burn Me Up

[15] Liz Mandewville: Too Hot For Love

[16] Billy Pierce: Delta Queen

[17] R.J. Howson: I Got Mud!

[18] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[19] Closing Music: Liz Pennock & Dr. Blues: Quirky Boogie

