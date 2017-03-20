John Sinclair Radio Show: Familiar Reality

Episode 695 is coming from the Frenchy Gallery on Oak Street uptown in New Orleans on the day after Ash Wednesday and I’m thinking about the greatness of one of New Orleans’ finest creative artists, Dr. John, so I’ve assembled an hour of music selected from his early albums for Atco Records between 1968 and 1971, including Gris Gris Gumbo Ya Ya, Babylon, Remedies, and The Sun Moon & Herbs.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

FAMILIAR REALITY

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 695

Frenchy Gallery, New Orleans, March 2, 2017 [20-0710]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair ID, Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Dr. John: Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya

[04] Dr. John: Jump Sturdy

[05] Dr. John: I Walk On Guilded Splinters

[06] Dr. John: Mama Roux

[07] John Sinclair Comments

[08] Dr. John: Babylon

[09] Dr. John: The Patriotic Flag-Waver

[10] Dr. John: Black Widow Spider

[11] Dr. John: Glowin’

[12] John Sinclair Comments

[13] Dr. John: Familiar Reality

[14] Dr. John: What Comes Around (Goes Around)

[15] Dr. John: Black John the Conqueror

[16] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[17] Closing Music: Dr. John: Zu Zu Mamou

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Imani, Frenchy, and James

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation