John Sinclair Radio Show: Feets Don’t Fail Me Now

Episode 688 is coming from our home base at the Tariq Khan Studios in the Heesterveld Creative Community in southeast Amsterdam and I’m looking ahead to next month in New Orleans where I’ll be visiting as always for the Mardi Gras, so I’ve assembled an hour of brass band music for your listening and dancing pleasure, featuring the Dirty Dozen, ReBirth, the Li’l Rascals, the High Steppers, and the Stooges Brass Band.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

FEETS DON’T FAIL ME NOW

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 688

Tariq Khan Studios, Amsterdam, January 9, 2017 [20-0703]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair ID, Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Dirty Dozen Brass Band: Feets Don’t Fail Me Now

[04] ReBirth Brass Band: Feel Like Funkin’ It Up

[05] Stooges Brass Band: Wind It Up

[06] Lil’ Rascals Brass Band: Rascals Got Fire

[07] John Sinclair Comments

[08] High Steppers Brass Band: Sixth Ward Jam

[09] Stooges Brass Band: Where Ya From

[10] Dirty Dozen Brass Band: Mary, Mary

[11] John Sinclair Comments

[12] Lil’ Rascals Brass Band: Knock With Me—Rock With Me

[13] Stooges Brass Band: Mo 1

[14] ReBirth Brass Band: New Orleans Music

[15] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[16] Closing Theme: Charlie Parker: They Can’t Take That Away From Me

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Tariq Khan & Steve The Fly

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation