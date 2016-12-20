John Sinclair Radio Show: Free John Now

Episode 683 is my annual celebration of the John Sinclair Freedom Rally of December 10, 1971 and my release from prison three days later after serving 2-1/2 yearrs of a 9-1/2-to-10-year sentence for possession of two joints,. But this program will feature music from 45 years later: On the occasion of my 75th birthday on October 2, 2016, my friends Robert Jr. Whitall and Don Was assembled a stellar band of Blues Scholars to accompany my own performance and back up a procession of front men & women in a birthday concert they staged for me at the Third Coast Compassion Center mansion between Ann Arbor & Ypsilanti, headlined by the great Bettye LaVette & her band with Brett Lucas & Al Hill. My band had Showtime Johnny Evans on tenor saxophone, Jeff Grand & Laith al-Saadi on guitars, Jimmy Bones on piano, Don Was on bass and Tino Gross at the drums, with Laith singing on “Hoochie Coochie Man” and me & Showtime out in front on “rhythm-a-ning.” One of my high points was the appearance of a young woman, daughter of saxophonist Bob Schultz of Jackson MI whose name I don’t remember, singing a very salty version of “Stormy Monday” in the middle of the proceedings. Thanks, everybody!

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

FREE JOHN NOW

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 683

420 Coffeeshop, Amsterdam, December 10, 2016 [20-0650]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair Intro Comments & ID

[03] Bettye LaVette: He Made A Woman Out Of Me with Intro remarks

[04] Bettye LaVette: Heart of Gold with Intro remarks

[05] Bettye LaVette: Like A Rock

[06] John Sinclair Comments

[07] Larry McCray & the Blues Scholars: Best Things In Life Are Free

[08] Ms. Schultz & the Blues Scholars: Stormy Monday

[09] Scott Morgan & the Blues Scholars: Bare Footin’

[10] John Sinclair Comments

[11] Laith al-Saadi & the Blues Scholars: Hoochie Coochie Man

[12] Closing Music: John Sinclair & His Blues Scholars: rhythm–a-ning

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Special thanks to Robert Jr. Whitall & Sugar Mae, Denny Hayes, Third Coast, Don Was, Bettye LaVette, Tino G, Ivan Kral, Rueben Williams, Fritz Keilsmeier & a host of others

Sponsired by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 The John Sinclair Foundation