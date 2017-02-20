John Sinclair Radio Show: Hail King Zulu

Episode 692 is coming again this week from the splendid studio apartment of Christian Greer and his partner Michelle in the western part of Amsterdam where I’ve very graciously been taken in for another week before I get ready to leave for New Orleans from Paris on Valentine’s Day. Picking Mardi Gras music is always a high point of my year and while searching my files I found an album I’ve never played before called Mardi Gras: The Language of New Orleans, Volume 7 with a whole selection of Mardi Gras tunes by Wardell Quezergue & His Slammin’ Big Band, the Rebirth Brass Band, Al Jackson, Sammy Ridgely, the Storyville Stompers, Sunpie Barnes, Smokey Greenwell, the New Orleans Rhythm & Blues Company, Edward Anderson, Bart Ramsey & Neti Vaan, Sweet Kathleen & The Vieux Carre Band, and Kelly Thibodeaux & Etouffee. So here they are! And next week: Here Come The Indians Now!

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

HAIL KING ZULU

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 692

Christian Greer Studio, Amsterdam, February 3, 2017 [20-0707]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair ID, Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Wardell & His Slammin’ Big Band: Hail King Zulu

[04] Rebirth Brass Band: We Come To Party

[05] Al Jackson: Boogie Shuffle

[06] Sammy Ridgely: Mardi Gras Chief

[07] John Sinclair Comments

[08] Storyville Stompers: Mama Inez

[09] Sunpie: Chanson Du Mardi Gras

[10] Smokey Greenwell: Mudbug Rag

[11] New Orleans Rhythm & Blues Company: That’s The Mardi Gras

[12] John Sinclair Comments

[13] Edward Anderson: Let Me Holla A’tcha

[14] Bart Ramsey & Neti Vaan: Don’t Rain On My Mardi Gras

[15] Kelly Thibodeaux & Etouffee: Possum In The Simmon Tree

[16] Sweet Kathleen & The Vieux Carre Band: Throw Me Something Mister

[17] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[18] Closing Theme: Charlie Parker: They Can’t Take That Away From Me

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Steve The Fly, Christian & Michelle

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation