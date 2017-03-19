John Sinclair Radio Show: Heart Attack

Episode 697 is coming from my brand new headquarters at 55 Peterboro in the Cass Corridor of Detroit, not far from where I first settled here in 1964 at Second & Forest, and now, thanks to my old old friend Joel Landy, I’ve been ensconced directly above the Carl Lundgren Art Studios and I’ll be broadcasting from here for the next few weeks (god willing). As I write, Chuck Berry passed away yesterday at the age of 90, and since we honored him a few weeks ago when Bob Dylan got the Nobel Prize by playing an hour of Chuck’s classic Chess singles, I’m going to replay that program (#677) after this one on Monday and make Episode 697 a memorial to the great James Cotton, the blues harmonica giant who passed away last week at the age of 81 (July 1, 1935—March 16, 2017), with music from his days as Muddy Waters’ harpist to his own recordings for Sun, Vanguard, and Verve Records to his reunion with Muddy Waters on Columbia Records—just a taste of the greatness of James Cotton.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

HEART ATTACK

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 697

Cass Corridor, Detroit, March 19, 2017 [20-0712]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair ID, Intro & Opening Comments

[03] James Cotton: Cotton Crop Blues

[04] James Cotton: West Helena Blues

[05] Muddy Waters: Walking Through the Park

[06] Muddy Waters: Soon Forgotten

[07] Muddy Waters: Got My Mojo Working

[08] John Sinclair Comments

[09] James Cotton: Off The Wall

[10] James Cotton: Heart Attack

[11] James Cotton: The Creeper

[12] James Cotton: Soul Survivor

[13] John Sinclair Comments

[14] Muddy Waters: Mannish Boy

[15] Muddy Waters: Deep Down In Florida

[16] Muddy Waters: Jealous Hearted Man

[17] Muddy Waters & Johnny Winter: Rocket 88

[18] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[19] Muddy Waters & Johnny Winter: Trouble No More

[20] Closing Music: Charlie Parker: They Can’t Take That Away From Me

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Imani, Fritz, and Joel Landy

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation