John Sinclair Radio Show: Hey Santa Claus

Episode 580 is our annual Christmas program for 2014 coming from the 420 Café in Amsterdam with a selection of songs about Santa Claus that were gleaned from other programs by RFA deejays in the Christmas music series this year, including cuts by Shakora Syeeda, Jerry McCain, Albert King, B.B. King, Louis Jordan, Walter Davis, Bo Carter, Sonny Boy Williamson, The Moonglows, James Brown, Earl King, Al Basile, Shemekia Copeland, and Sir Mack Rice.

420 Cafe, Amsterdam, December 16, 2014 [20-1451]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Shakora Syeeda: Be My Santa Claus

[04] Jerry McCain: I Wanna Be Your Santa Claus

[05] Albert King: Santa Claus Wants Some Loving

[06] B.B. King: Back Door Santa

[07] Louis Jordan: Santa Claus, Santa Claus

[08] John Sinclair Comments

[09] Walter Davis: Santa Claus

[10] Bo Carter: Santa Claus

[11] Sonny Boy Williamson: Santa Claus

[12] The Moonglows: Hey Santa Claus

[13] James Brown: Santa Claus, Santa Claus

[14] John Sinclair Comments

[15] Thornetta Davis: Boogie Woogie Santa Claus

[16] Earl King: Santa Don’t Let Me Down

[17] Al Basile: Don’t Sleep On Santa

[18] Jerry McCain: Absent Minded Santa

[19] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[20] Shemekia Copeland: Stay a Little Longer, Santa

[16] Closing Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

