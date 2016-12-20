John Sinclair Radio Show: I Hear Jingle Bells

Larry Hayden & I are at the 420 Café in the center of Amsterdam playing my annual Christmas program for 2010 with a full slate of seasonal music that we can only play once a year—by Charmaine Neville, Ike & Tina Turner, Big Joe Turner (no relation) & Pete Johnson, Stevie Wonder, Alberta Adams, the New Orleans Spiritualettes, Duke Pearson, Freddy King, and Thornetta Davis—plus a cut from Howard Glazer’s new album Wired For Sound with his EL 34s and something by me from The Zen Album with the International Blues Scholars, recorded here in Amsterdam last August with Tom Worrell, Vincent Pino, Leslie Lopez and Steve the Fly. At the top and bottom of the show are our salutes to the recently deceased Captain Beefheart and the beloved Detroit poet James Semark. Merry Christmas, everybody!

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

I HEAR JINGLE BELLS

THE JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 361

420 Cafe, Amsterdam, December 19, 2010 [20-1057]

[01] Opening Music: Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band: Sure ‘Nuff ‘N Yes I Do

[02] John Sinclair ID & Opening Comments with Larry Hayden

[03] Charmaine Neville: Christmas Comes But Once a Year

[04] Ike & Tina Turner: Merry Christmas Baby

[05] Big Joe Turner & Pete Johnson: Christmas Date Boogie

[06] Stevie Wonder: Someday at Christmas

[07] Alberta Adams: Merry Christmas Baby

[08] New Orleans Spiritualettes: Little Boy

[09] John Sinclair ID & Comments with Larry Hayden

[10] Howard Glazer & the EL 34s: Living On The Edge

[11] John Sinclair & His International Blues Scholars: that old man

[12] John Sinclair ID & Comments with Larry Hayden

[13] Duke Pearson: Sleigh Ride

[14] Freddy King: I Hear Jingle Bells

[15] Thornetta Davis: Jingle Bell Rock

[16] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[17] Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band: I’m Glad

[18] James Semark: John Coltrane Rhythm Ballad For All

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Recorded by Larry Hayden

Produced, edited & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Special thanks to Steve Fly, Joeri Pfeiffer & Sidney Daniels,

with extra special thanks to Leslie Lopez

© 2010, 2016 John Sinclair. All Rights Reserved.