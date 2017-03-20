John Sinclair Radio Show: In The Right Place

Episode 696 is coming from the sidewalk table outside of Zotz Coffeeshop on Oak Street in uptown New Orleans, just down the street from Frenchy’s Gallery and the Maple Leaf Bar, where I do most of my daily interweb work while I’m in town, and I’m paying a second week of homage to the greatness of Mac Rebennack, professionally and personally known as Dr. John, one of the Crescent City’s greatest living musical artists and composers, by playing his brilliant Gumbo album from 1972 almost in its entirety and some selections from the 1974 Atco Records album, In The Right Place, produced by Allen Toussaint with the Meters providing the musical backing.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

IN THE RIGHT PLACE

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 696

Zotz Coffeeshop, New Orleans, March 9, 2017 [20-0711]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair ID, Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Dr. John: Iko Iko

[04] Dr. John: Blow Wind Blow

[05] Dr. John: Big Chief

[06] Dr. John: Mess Around

[07] Dr. John: Let the Good Times Roll

[08] John Sinclair Comments

[09] Dr. John: Junko Partner

[10] Dr. John: Stack-A-Lee

[11] Dr. John: Tipitina

[12] Dr. John: Those Lonely Lonely Nights

[13] Dr. John: Dr. John: Huey Smith Medley

[14] Dr. John: Little Liza Jane

[15] John Sinclair Comments

[16] Dr. John: Right Place Wrong Time

[17] Dr. John: Such a Night

[18] Dr. John: Qualified

[19] Dr. John: I Been Hoodood

[20] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[21] Closing Music: Dr. John: Peace Brother Peace

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Imani, Frenchy, and James

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation