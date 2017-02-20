John Sinclair Radio Show: Indian Story

Episode 694 is coming from my spacious guest quarters in Jefferson Parish, just across the line from uptown New Orleans, at the pad of my friend James and through the extreme courtesy of Frenchy, Grand Marshal of the Krewe of Tucks this year in the Mardi Gras parades. Since this episode will air on Lundi Gras, I’ve assembled another hour of Wild Indian music to get ready for tomorrow’s festivities, with contributions from Big Chief Peppy with Troy Andrews, Chief Smiley Ricks & Indians of the Nation, 101 Runners, Young Guardians of the Flame, Big Chief Roiddy Lewis and the Black Eagles with Indians of the Nation, the 9th Ward Warriors with the Rebirth Brass Band, and Big Chief Monk Boudreaux and the Golden Eagles with the Forgotten Souls Brass Band.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

INDIAN STORY

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 694

James’ Pad, Jefferson Parish, February 23, 2017 [20-0709]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair ID, Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Big Chief Peppy with Troy Andrews: Got to Get Ready

[04] Chief Smiley Ricks & Indians of the Nation: Runnin’

[05] 101 Runners: Let’s Go Get ’Em

[06] John Sinclair Comments

[07] Young Guardians of the Flame: Big Chief Had a Heart of Steel

[08] Black Eagles with Indians of the Nation: No No No No No

[09] 9th Ward Warriors with the Rebirth Brass Band: Shoo Fly

[10] John Sinclair Comments

[11] Indians of the Nation: Indian Story > Calliope

[12] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[13] Closing Theme: Golden Eagles with the Forgotten Souls Brass Band: Indian Red

