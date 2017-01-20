John Sinclair Radio Show: Keep The Dream Alive

Episode 689 is coming from my favorite living space in the world, the sumptuous guest apartments above the Sensi Seed Bank on the second canal in the Red Light District of Amsterdam, perched above the Seed store, the Hash Marijuana & Hemp Museum, the Museum Gallery, the Cannabis College, and the entire Sensi Seed empire here in the weed capitol of the world. I was looking forward to seeing my pal Glen David Andrews today, purported to be in town from New Orleans, but I ain’t heard a word and it’s getting late in the day, so I made an hour’s worth of music played by Glen and his compatriots in the legendary Li’l Rascals Brass Band of the 6th Ward from their album Buckin’ Like A Horse and in his traditional jazz ensemble called the Lazy Six from their album Dumaine Street Blues. Where ya at, GDA?

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

KEEP THE DREAM ALIVE

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 689

Above Sensi Seeds, Amsterdam, January 19, 2017 [20-0704]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair ID, Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Li’l Rascals Brass Band: Buck It Like a Horse Intro

[04] Glen Andrews & the Lazy Six: Reefer Song

[05] Li’l Rascals Brass Band: Buck It Like a Horse

[06] Glen Andrews & the Lazy Six: Dumaine St. Blues

[07] Lil’ Rascals Brass Band: Alto

[08] John Sinclair Comments

[09] Li’l Rascals Brass Band: Next Life (Keep The Spirit)

[10] Glen Andrews & the Lazy Six: Over In The GloryLand

[11] Li’l Rascals Brass Band: Fly Away

[12] Glen Andrews & the Lazy Six: What A Friend We Have In Jesus

[13] John Sinclair Comments

[14] Glen Andrews & the Lazy Six: Make Me A Pallet On The Floor

[15] Li’l Rascals Brass Band: Keep the Dream Alive

[16] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[17] Closing Theme: Charlie Parker: They Can’t Take That Away From Me

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Sidney Daniels & Steve The Fly

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation