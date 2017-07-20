John Sinclair Radio Show: Let’s Call This

Episode 716 is coming from Radio Free Amsterdam headquarters in the Cass Corridor of Detroit, where I’m completing my preparations for my big concert Friday night at the Detroit Institute of Arts with my band of Blues Scholars including Johnny Evans & David McMurray on saxophones, Jeff Grand on guitar, Phil Hale on keys, James Simonson on bass and Skeeto at the drums, performing works from my albums called Mobile Homeland, Detroit Life, and Song of Praise: Homage to John Coltrane. I was trying to hear what it will sound like and decided to put together this program of an hour the selections we’ll perform at the DIA on Friday as the next best thing to being there.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

LET’S CALL THIS

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 716

Cass Corridor, Detroit, July 27, 2017 [20-1731]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair ID, Intro & Opening Comments

[03] John Sinclair: Everything Happens To Me

[04] John Sinclair & His Blues Scholars: april in paris

[05] John Sinclair: Let’s Call This > Rhythm Inning

[06] John Sinclair: Cass Avenue Breakdown (My Buddy)

[07] John Sinclair Comments

[08] John Sinclair & His Blues Scholars: Spiritual > Consequences > Blues To You

[09] John Sinclair Comments

[10] John Sinclair & His Blues Scholars: monk’s dream

[11] John Sinclair: Mobile Homestead

[12] John Sinclair: Friday The 13th

[13] John Sinclair Comments

[14] John Sinclair: Dance of the Infidels

[15] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[16] Closing Theme: Charlie Parker: They Can’t Take That Away From Me

