John Sinclair Radio Show: Merry Christmas Blues

Episode 475 is my Christmas Eve Show for 2012 with music from Ramsey Lewis, the Five Keys, Champion Jack Dupree, Kermit Ruffins, Huey ‘Piano’ Smith & the Clowns, Fats Domino, James Brown, Alberta Adams, Sir Mack Rice, Billy Davis, Thornetta Davis, the Howling Diablos, Howlin’ Wolf, Robert Johnson, Sonny Boy Williamson, Lil McClintock, Johnny Guaranari, Lena Horne, and the great Detroit tenor saxophonist and dear departed friend, LaMonte Hamilton, live from Cobb’s Corner.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

MERRY CHRISTMAS BLUES

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 475

420 Cafe, Amsterdam, December 17, 2012 [20-1256]

[01] Opening Music: Ramsey Lewis: Here Comes Santa Claus

[02] John Sinclair ID & Intro Comments

[03] Five Keys: It’s Christmas Time

[04] Champion Jack Dupree: Merry Christmas Blues

[05] Kermit Ruffins: What Will Santa Say

[06] Huey ‘Piano’ Smith & the Clowns: Almost Time for Santa Claus

[07] Fats Domino: I Told Santa Claus

[08] James Brown: Santa Claus, Go Straight to the Ghetto

[09] John Sinclair Comments

[10] Alberta Adams: Merry Christmas Baby

[11] Sir Mack Rice: Santa Claus Wants Some Loving

[12] Billy Davis: Let Me Be Your Santa Claus

[13] Thornetta Davis: Boogie Woogie Santa Claus

[14] Howlin’ Diablos: Another XMas Story (Ten Below Zero)

[15] John Sinclair Comments

[16] Howlin’ Wolf: Sittin’ On Top Of The World

[17] Robert Johnson: Hell Hound on My Trail

[18] Sonny Boy Williamson: Santa Claus

[19] Lil McClintock: Don’t Think I’m Santa Claus

[20] Johnny Guaranari: Santa Claus Is Smokin’ Reefer

[21] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[22] LaMonte Hamilton: The Christmas Song

[23] Closing Music: Lena Horne: Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

