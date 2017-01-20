John Sinclair Radio Show: Mingus Presents Mingus

Episode 691 is coming from the splendid studio apartment of Christian Greer and his partner Michelle in the western part of Amsterdam where I’ve gratefully been taken in for the next week following my residency at the Sensi guest spot in the Red Light District. I’m getting ready to leave for New Orleans on Valentine’s Day, but this week I’m going to pause and celebrate the life and achievements of the late Nat Hentoff, who passed away early this year at the age of 91. Hentoff was a great writer but also had a brief career as A&R Director for a label called Candid Records at the end of the 1950s and the early 60s, producing records with Max Roach & Abbey Lincoln, Booker Little, Booker Ervin, the Newport Jazz Rebels, Robert Lockwood Jr., Otis Spann, Lightnin’Hopkins, and the Charles Mingus Jazz Workshop, which we’ll listen to tonight from the Candid album Charles Mingus Presents Charles Mingus in its entirety, featuring Eric Dolphy, Ted Curson, Mingus and Danny Richmond—and produced by Nat Hentoff.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

MINGUS PRESENTS MINGUS

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 691

Christian Greer Studio, Amsterdam, January 30, 2017 [20-0706]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair ID, Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Booker Little: We Speak

[04] Charles Mingus Jazz Workshop: Folk Forms, No. 1

[05] Charles Mingus Jazz Workshop: Original Faubus Fables

[06] John Sinclair Comments

[07] Charles Mingus Jazz Workshop: What Love

[08] Charles Mingus Jazz Workshop: All The Things You Could Be By Now If Sigmund Freud’s Wife Was Your Mother

[09] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[10] Closing Theme: Charlie Parker: They Can’t Take That Away From Me

