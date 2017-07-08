John Sinclair Radio Show: Motor City Is Burning

Episode 713 is coming from Radio Free Amsterdam headquarters in Detroit at 55 Peterboro in Landy Land just off the Cass Corridor with an hour of tunes by the MC-5 in honor of the forthcoming 50th anniversary commemoration of the Detroit Rebellion of 1967 as limned in the 5’s classic version of John Lee Hooker’s “Motor City Is Burning.” We’ll hear live recordings from the Grande Ballroom, the Saginaw Civic Center, and the First Unitarian Church at Cass & Forest, plus a great cut from their High Time album on Atlantic and a long jam from the rehearsal studio to close the show.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

MOTOR CITY IS BURNING

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 713

Cass Corridor, Detroit, July 8, 2017 [20-1728]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair ID, Intro & Opening Comments

[03] MC-5: Power Trip

[04] MC-5: Starship > Kick Out The Jams > Black To Comm

[05] MC-5: I Put A Spell On You

[06] John Sinclair Comments

[07] MC-5: I’m Mad Like Eldridge Cleaver

[08] MC-5: Motor City Is Burning

[09] John Sinclair Comments

[10] MC-5: Over and Over

[11] MC-5: Head Sounds

[12] Closing Theme: Charlie Parker: They Can’t Take That Away From Me

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Imani, Beyonce & Sunny Sinclair, and Joel Landy

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation