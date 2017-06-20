John Sinclair Radio Show: (Not Just) Knee Deep

Episode 711 is coming at the midpoint of 2017 from the GrowGreen Headquarters at the 2017 High Times Cannabis Cup at the Auto City Speedway outside of Clio, Michigan where the festivities will conclude tomorrow night with a concert by George Clinton and his fabulous orchestra, so I thought I’d pay an elongated tribute to the real President Clinton by playing an hour of his music tonight, direct from the Cannabis Cup. Of course I’m continuing to dedicate this program to my daughter Sunny, who’s going to be released to daycare on Monday and able to return home at night soon afterwards. Good work, my baby.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

(NOT JUST) KNEE DEEP

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 711

Cannabis Cup, Auto City Speedway, Clio MI, June 25, 2017 [20-1726]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair ID, Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Funkadelic: Hit It And Quit It

[04] Funkadelic: Maggot Brain

[05] John Sinclair Comments

[06] Funkadelic: (Not Just) Knee Deep

[07] Funkadelic: Standing On The Verge Of Getting It On

[08] John Sinclair Comments

[09] Funkadelic: One Nation Under A Groove

[10] Funkadelic: The Electric Spanking Of War Babies

[11] Funkadelic: Get Off Your Ass And Jam

[12] John SInclair Closing Comments & Outro

[13] John Sinclair & Ras Kente: Scuze Me While I Kiss The Sky

[14] Closing Theme: Charlie Parker: They Can’t Take That Away From Me

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Imani, Beyonce, Adam Brook, and Jamie Lowell

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation