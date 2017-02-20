John Sinclair Radio Show: On Fire

Episode 693 is coming from one of my favorite places in the whole world, the Frenchy Gallery on Oak Street in New Orleans, next door to the Maple Leaf Bar, where I’m getting ready to play an hour of Mardi Gras Indian music here on Radio Free Amsterdam in celebration of the Carnival season featuring War Chief Juan Pardo, the Hard Head Hunters, Golden Comanche, Cha Wa, the Flaming Arrows, Chief Smiley Ricks & Indians of the Nation, Big Chief Donald Harrison & the Guardians of the Flame, the Wild Tchoupitoulas, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Forgotten Souls Brass Band, and the Young Guardians of the Flame.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

ON FIRE

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 693

Frenchy Gallery, New Orleans, February 17, 2017 [20-0708]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair ID, Intro & Opening Comments

[03] War Chief Juan Pardo: It’s That Time

[04] Hard Head Hunters: On Fire

[05] Golden Comanche: Tu Way Pac Kee Way

[06] Cha Wa: Hey Mama

[07] John Sinclair Comments

[08] Flaming Arrows: My Gang Don’t Bow Down

[09] Chief Smiley Ricks & Indians of the Nation: Gang Shot the Pistol

[10] Guardians of the Flame: Chong Chong

[11] Wild Tchoupitoulas: Here Dey Come

[12] John Sinclair Comments

[13] Guardians of the Flame: Shallow Water O Mama

[14] War Chief Juan Pardo: Way Uptown

[15] Wild Magnolias: Coochie Molly

[16] Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Forgotten Souls Brass Band: Don’t Forget ‘Em

[17] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[18] Closing Theme: Young Guardians of the Flame: Indian Red

