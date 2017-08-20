John Sinclair Radio Show: Please Mr. Foreman

Episode 717 is coming from Radio Free Amsterdam headquarters in the Cass Corridor of Detroit for my last show from Detroit this summer before I head to Sweden and the Netherlands next week, so I wanted to play some authentiuc Motor City Blues from back in the day, recorded live at the 1973 Ann Arbor blues & Jazz Festival as the Motor City Blues Revue featuring Mack Collins & The Partymakers Incorporated, Little Junior Cannady, Joe L:, Bobo Jenkins, One String Sam, Johnny Mae Matthews, Washboard Willie & His Super Suds of Rhythm, Dr. Ross, Boogie Woogie Red, Baby Boy Warren, Eddie ‘Guitar’ Burns, Louis “Mr. Bo” Collins, Eddie Kirkland, and John Lee Hooker. Most of these artists have gone now, but I was able to gather them together one September afternoon in 1973 to show what Detroit had created in the urban blues idiom.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

PLEASE MR. FOREMAN

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 717

Cass Corridor, Detroit, August 2, 2017 [20-1732]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair ID, Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Chinner Mitchell & Mack Collins: Introductions

[04] Little Junior Cannady: I Got My Eyes On You

[05] Joe L:.Please Mr. Foreman

[06] Bobo Jenkins: 24 Years

[07] One String Sam: I Need $100

[08] Johnny Mae Matthews: Send You Back To Georgia

[09] Washboard Willie & His Super Suds of Rhythm: Wee Baby Blues

[10] John Sinclair Comments

[11] Dr. Ross: Boogie Disease

[12] Boogie Woogie Red: The Viper Song

[13] Baby Boy Warren: Too Many Drivers

[14] Eddie ‘Guitar’ Burns: Better Watch What You’re Doing

[15] Mr. Bo: Don’t Want No Woman

[16] John Sinclair Comments

[17] Eddie Kirkland: Mojo in Her Backbone

[18] John Lee Hooker: Boogie with The Hook

[19] One String Sam: I Got to Go

[20] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[21] Closing Theme: Charlie Parker: They Can’t Take That Away From Me

