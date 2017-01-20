John Sinclair Radio Show: Red Light Radio

Episode 687 is coming from the red light window of Red Light Radio in the Red Light District of Amsterdam where Steve The Fly and I have been invited to do a radio show this afternoon for broadcast on the Red Light Radio network and live stream, with Steve the Fly playing several selections from my new vinyl releases of Mobile Homeland and Beatnik Youth and my own contributions including red light music from Louise Bogan, Barrelhouse Annie, Todd Rhodes Orchestra, Bull Moose Jackson, Jesse Powell & Fluffy Hunter, Wynonie Harris, and some particularly filthy contributions from The Blenders, Jackie Wilson & Lavern Baker, and Chick Willis. The D-Men and the New Orleans Jazz Vipers also make appearances before it’s over.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

RED LIGHT RADIO

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 687

Red Light Radio Studios, Amsterdam, January 3, 2017 [20-0702]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair & D-Men: KnockOut (It’s All Good)

[03] John Sinclair ID & Intro Comments with Steve The Fly

[04] Louise Bogan: Shave ‘Em Dry

[05] Barrelhouse Annie: If It Don’t Fit (Don’t Force It)

[06] Todd Rhodes Orchestra: Rocket 69

[07] Bull Moose Jackson: Big Ten Inch Record

[08] Jesse Powell & Fluffy Hunter: The Walkin’ Blues

[09] Wynonie Harris: Keep On Churnin’

[10] John Sinclair: Let’s Call This > Rhythm Inning

[11] John Sinclair Comments with Steve The Fly

[12] John Sinclair: Mobile Homestead

[13] John Sinclair & Beatnik Youth: Testify

[14] John Sinclair Comments with Steve The Fly

[15] John Sinclair & the New Orleans Jazz Vipers: If You’se A Viper

[16] John Sinclair Comments with Steve The Fly

[17] The Blenders: Don’t Fuck Around With Love

[18] Jackie Wilson & Lavern Baker: Think Twice (X version)

[19] Closing Music: Chick Willis: Stoop Down Baby

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Clio & Steve The Fly

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation